Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.81

Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.81 and traded as high as $263.86. Science Group plc (SAG.L) shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 26,454 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.81.

In related news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61). Also, insider Peter Bertram bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

