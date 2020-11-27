B. Riley Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.24.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 421.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

