Analyzing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mogo and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $45.07 million 1.46 -$8.16 million ($0.67) -3.37 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Volatility and Risk

Mogo has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -42.51% -563.45% -14.50% Mitesco N/A N/A -9,949.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mogo and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.29%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Mitesco.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through. The company's platform delivers digital experience with various products all through one account. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

