Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

