KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) & Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Critical Survey

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KB Financial Group and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $14.46 billion 1.25 $2.87 billion $7.14 6.08 Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.48 $6.48 million N/A N/A

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Volatility & Risk

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KB Financial Group and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 18.30% 8.38% 0.62% Summit State Bank 22.90% N/A N/A

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KB Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit State Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit State Bank beats KB Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers loans, deposit, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other related services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; real estate investment; and trust asset management services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

