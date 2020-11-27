Critical Contrast: Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) versus NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holiday Island and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetEase $8.51 billion 7.05 $3.09 billion $2.93 32.01

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Holiday Island and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 1 10 0 2.91

NetEase has a consensus price target of $98.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Risk & Volatility

Holiday Island has a beta of 917.5, meaning that its share price is 91,650% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A NetEase 36.43% 34.69% 20.02%

Summary

NetEase beats Holiday Island on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Cloudnote, a notetaking tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its advanced optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an Internet media service; NetEase Mail, an email service; CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

