Contrasting Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InsPro Technologies has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dynatrace and InsPro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09% InsPro Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynatrace and InsPro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 3 15 0 2.83 InsPro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatrace currently has a consensus price target of $45.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than InsPro Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and InsPro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million 19.78 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -72.21 InsPro Technologies $14.89 million 0.01 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

InsPro Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatrace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 96.5% of InsPro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatrace beats InsPro Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About InsPro Technologies

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, which provides software applications for insurance administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is a web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators; and processes agent, direct market, worksite, and web site generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. In addition, it offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania. InsPro Technologies Corporation is a subsidiary of Majesco.

