Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.