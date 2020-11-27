Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. The partnership is constructing the Wink-to-Webster (W2W) pipeline that will transport crude to the Texas Gulf coast from the Permian basin, securing additional cashflows. The partnership recently reported better-than-expected third quarter results, supported by higher average tariff rates and lower operating costs.. The positives were partially offset by lower terminal throughput volumes. Notably, in the Rockies operations, the partnership’s gathering throughput declined 23% year over year in the September quarter. Moreover, in the Southwest and Bakken operations, the partnership’s third quarter gathering throughput declined 15% and 13%, respectively.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

