Scotiabank Increases Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $17.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

