CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

CRH opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CRH by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $218,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

