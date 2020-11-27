Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $300.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.24.
DE stock opened at $256.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.