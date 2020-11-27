Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $300.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.24.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $256.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.