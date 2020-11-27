AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

AU opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.