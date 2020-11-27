CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CRMD opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,300 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,165 shares of company stock worth $92,814.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CorMedix by 111.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CorMedix by 210.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorMedix by 262.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

