Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Kemper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kemper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kemper by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.