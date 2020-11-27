Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $15,487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

