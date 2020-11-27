Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

BSM opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

