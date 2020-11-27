Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

A stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 550,105 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.