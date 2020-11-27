Head to Head Review: Taseko Mines (TGB) and Its Peers

Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Taseko Mines to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million -$40.23 million -4.23 Taseko Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.90

Taseko Mines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% Taseko Mines Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taseko Mines Competitors 743 2851 2659 96 2.33

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 80.10%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 43.34%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taseko Mines peers beat Taseko Mines on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

