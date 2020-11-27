Contrasting First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

First Sound Bank has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Sound Bank and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Sound Bank N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.85% 0.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Sound Bank and First Internet Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Sound Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 1.59 $25.24 million $2.51 10.62

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Sound Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Sound Bank and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Sound Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than First Sound Bank.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats First Sound Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts. It also offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, ready cash line of credit, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, export activity and foreign receivables, investment property loans, and small business administration loans, as well as cash flow solutions. In addition, the company provides cash management services; and international services, such as import and export letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary collections, and foreign exchange services, as well as international remittances, drafts, and wires. Further, it offers Sound eCapture services that allow its customers to scan checks, create digital deposits, and transmit for account clearing and posting. Additionally, the company provides equipment financing for small to mid-sized businesses; and ATM card, debit card, credit card, merchant, mobile and online banking, and courier services. The company operates through a branch in downtown Seattle, Washington. First Sound Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

