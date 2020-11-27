Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.21 Million

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $266.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the highest is $273.16 million. CONMED posted sales of $264.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $875.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $882.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $115.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,611.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.