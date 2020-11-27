AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.25 and a beta of -0.11. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.