Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

