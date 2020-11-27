Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

