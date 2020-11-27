Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.
In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.
