Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 45,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

