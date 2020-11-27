RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.10 ($46.00).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.