Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 599,618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

