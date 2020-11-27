Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.