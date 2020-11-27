TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after buying an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,928,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

