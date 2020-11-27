Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.59 ($19.52).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of EPA CA opened at €13.63 ($16.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.74. Carrefour SA has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

