Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

