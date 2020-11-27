Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day moving average of $183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after buying an additional 297,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after buying an additional 267,916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.