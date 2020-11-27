Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 156,138,015 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.