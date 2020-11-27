MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.19

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.19 and traded as low as $28.00. MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 25,250 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.19.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

