Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 3,046,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 752,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 611,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.