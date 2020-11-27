Chuy’s (CHUY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) recently:

11/16/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/16/2020 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2020 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

11/6/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.50 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHUY stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

