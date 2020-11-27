Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Outperform

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,558,839. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

