Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ontex Group stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

