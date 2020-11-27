Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.13

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $19.25. Totally plc (TLY.L) shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 453,481 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $28.47 million and a P/E ratio of -88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.64.
In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,406.85).
Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.
