Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.47. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 198,303 shares changing hands.

VII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

