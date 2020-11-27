SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.00 and traded as high as $451.00. SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at $451.00, with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 451. The firm has a market cap of $145,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.