Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.63. Qannas Investments shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $363,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72.

