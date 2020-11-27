Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) (LON:FTSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.30

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) (LON:FTSV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and traded as high as $66.72. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) shares last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) (LON:FTSV)

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters , and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

