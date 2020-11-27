A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.31

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and traded as high as $32.49. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 5,322 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.60 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

