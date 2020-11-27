Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.66

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $7.83. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 5,067 shares traded.

CPXGF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

