Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) (LON:NIPT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) (LON:NIPT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.10. Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,571,557 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.10.

Premaitha Health PLC (NIPT.L) Company Profile (LON:NIPT)

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

