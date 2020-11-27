Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.95. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 277,768 shares.

The company has a market cap of $370.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

