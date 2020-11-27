Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $7.51. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37.

About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.