PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.31

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and traded as high as $19.50. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 2,330 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

