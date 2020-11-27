WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.45

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and traded as high as $34.50. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 360,925 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.